Joe Burrow turns to $2,850,000 company to prevent concussions: Report

Joe Burrow has reportedly made a precautionary decision to switch helmets for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, according to SI. The move is an attempt by the Cincinnati Bengals' superstar quarterback to prevent concussions. While he's never logged an official concussion on an injury report during his NFL or college football careers, he's apparently well aware of the dangers associated with them.

Vicis recently released a new helmet that's specifically designed to be worn by quarterbacks. Their goal is to reduce the dangerous damage to a player's head when it impacts the ground after a hit from a defender. Apparently, this situation reportedly causes nearly half of all quarterback concussions, an alarming percentage.

Vicis was on the up as a startup that promised to revolutionize concussion prevention. After the tech company’s financial problems, Innovatus Capital Partners paid $2.85 million for their assets.

Photo by the Bengals' Ryan Meyer. Full gallery: pic.twitter.com/Uya7lNuT17 Joe Burrow wearing the new QB-specific helmet aimed at reducing the effects of head-to-ground impact, which causes half of QB concussions.Photo by the Bengals' Ryan Meyer. Full gallery: bengals.com/photos/quarter…

While Joe Burrow has never officially been diagnosed with a concussion, he admitted to having dealt with other head injuries in the past, according to PFT.

Burrow had this to say about his head injuries:

"Yeah, it’s definitely happened, for sure. Stuff like that happens all the time ... It’s more of a fuzzy recollection. You don’t remember the individual plays, but you remember what happened in the game.

“That’s part of the game, I think, part of what we signed up for. You’re gonna have head injuries, you’re gonna tear your ACL, you’re gonna break your arm. That’s the game that we play. That’s the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it.”

Burrow appears to be well aware of the risks involved with being an NFL quarterback. Football is one of the most violent games in the world, so dealing with injuries is a big part of it. Head injuries may be the most risky of all of them and have become an increasing problem, such as with Tua Tagovailoa during the 2022 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa seems to be a prime candidate to join Burrow by switching to the Vicis quarterback-specific injury-preventing helmet. He hasn't done so, at least not yet, as training camps have already officially opened.

Have any other QBs joined Joe Burrow in switching to Vicis helmet in 2023?

Just one other quarterback has reportedly joined Joe Burrow so far by officially switching to the Vicis Zero2 Matrix helmet. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made the change, according to PFT. Pickett suffered two concussions during his rookie season last year, so the move makes sense. The Steelers are hoping this preserves the health of their young quarterback.

