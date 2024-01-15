Joe Flacco woke up on Saturday with Super Bowl hopes still alive and fell asleep, wondering what could have been in the aftermath of the 45-14 disaster against the Houston Texans. Fans are well aware of the two pick-sixes that did happen in the contest and are taking shots at the quarterback, not letting the door hit him on the way out the door.

While the defense had its issues, the two interceptions will be what was remembered about the contest from the fans' point of view.

Joe Flacco revives career hopes despite disastrous end to 2024

Most believed the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns had thrown his last pass in the NFL. However, after a monumental performance in the latter half of the 2023 season, the future seems bright for the 39-year-old.

During the regular season, Flacco had more games with three touchdowns than with two or one, and he finished with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His best came against the New York Jets on December 28th. In the game, he threw for three touchdowns and one interception, posting a 121.2 passer rating in the process. Coming into the game, the Jets had a top-five defense, further showing just how impressive his performance was on that day.

However, he also imploded at the worst time, having his worst game of the season at his worst time. Despite completing a season-high 73.9% of his passes, he threw two deadly pick-sixes on throws that he did miss. His 307 passing yards were the second-fewest in a game this season.

Joe Flacco's 80.6 passer rating ranks as his third-worst showing of the year. While Flacco undoubtedly will continue to take the blame for the team's 45-14 loss, the defense allowed 31 points and more than their fair share of big plays throughout the contest.

Looking ahead, the Cleveland Browns now return to a quandary at quarterback with Deshaun Watson. Browns fans will largely be forced to hope that the third time is the charm for Watson as he attempts to return for a playoff season in what would be his first such effort since 2019.