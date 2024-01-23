Joe Thuney injury update: Latest on Chiefs All-Pro for AFC Championship Game vs. Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills in the NFC divisional round game on Sunday. The versatile offensive lineman injured his pectoral muscle in the contest and reportedly received an MRI on Monday.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the scan revealed that Thuney suffered a pectoral strain, which is a positive sign for his availability over the business end of the postseason. Here, we will look at what happened to Thuney and the possibility of him playing against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Joe Thuney injury status: What happened to Chiefs guard?

Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in the early stages of the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills. The injury forced the All-Pro guard to leave the contest early. The Kansas City Chiefs were able to weather the storm without Thuney and beat the Bills to make yet another appearance in the AFC championship game.

Joe Thuney is arguably the best offensive lineman in Kansas City, and the perennial Pro Bowler has been a model of consistency. Thuney started every game for Kansas City this season and, ignoring a rest-filled Week 18, played every single snap in the regular season.

Thuney's absence would be felt if he's unable to play against the Baltimore Ravens. In his absence, backup guard Nick Allegretti is the likely player to replace him along the left side of the line.

Kansas City Chiefs injuries after the Buffalo Bills' game

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the Buffalo Bills with a squad with injury concerns. They left with even more players on the injury report.

In the first half of the divisional round game, the Chiefs lost safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and cornerback Trent McDuffie to injury at various points.

Furthermore, in the third quarter, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney was ruled questionable for returning with a chest injury. It was eventually discovered that Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in the game. Thus, his status for the rest of the playoffs is in doubt.

Coach Andy Reid hopes this week's training sessions don't add to his injury problems as they prepare for a crunch game against the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens.