Jon Weiner concerned about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift amid TE's struggles with Chiefs

Travis Kelce's recent struggles have caught the attention of the NFL world. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had an off night against the Philadelphia Eagles, amassing just 44 yards over seven catches and registering a fumble in the red zone, a drop and a costly penalty.

After one of his worst performances in a long time, Barstool Sports host Jon Weiner sent a message to Travis Kelce: if you don't get your act together on the field, the fans will start turning on other aspects of your life:

I’ve got a message for Travis Kelce, because he’s a friend of mine, and I'm telling you right now: he doesn’t know this is going to happen, but it’s about to happen. They lose more games, he has a drop, he has a big fumble in that game last night, a big turnover - and Chiefs fans are going to start doubting Kelce. If they lose a couple of more games, they’re going to say that Travis Kelce is not as focused as he’s been in the past, he's more focused on his relationship with Taylor Swift and he's more focused on doing his podcast with Jason Kelce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Is Travis Kelce having a bad season?

Certainly not. Even though he had a bad outing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, he's the only player who has been effective as a receiver is not even a wide receiver itself. Travis Kelce leads the team with 862 yards and five touchdowns - as a comparison, the best wide receiver, Rashee Rice, has just 420 yards and four touchdowns.

The superstar tight end acknowledged the Chiefs' recent offensive struggles during a press conference on Wednesday:

"I know we have not been able to score in the second half in a few games now, and have not been able to help our defense out", Kelce said. "My turnovers are killing us, the penalties are absolutely killing us, I had a penalty, a drop and a fumble too. It's just that I'm not playing my best football right now, and it pisses me off every f--g time. But as a unit, we're still together. To the Chiefs Kingdom, sorry for not performing our best, especially in the second half - but we'll get it fixed."

The Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26. This will be their first chance to get their offensive working once again.