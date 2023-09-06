Jonathan Gannon is just days away from making his regular-season debut as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is apparently something on his mind from the 2022 NFL season.

According to The Athletic, Gannon recently took full responsibility for the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Gannon was the defensive coordinator of the Eagles until he was hired by the Cardinals earlier in 2023.

Gannon said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’m the reason we lost the Super Bowl."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was responsible for all 35 of the Eagles' points and had over 400 yards. However, it was the defense's inability to stop Patrick Mahomes, even with a high ankle sprain, that was the deciding factor.

Eagles fans, who are known to voice their opinions, took to social media to discuss Gannon's comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Gannon ranked last in head coach poll

It is a little over 24 hours until the 2023 NFL regular season officially kicks off. Now is the time that predictions and polls will be released in anticipation of the season. Sports Illustrated has released its first coach's poll of the season, ranking the NFL's head coaches from first to worst.

Jonathan Gannon was ranked 32nd from 32 head coaches. Granted, Gannon is a first-time head coach and there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to his coaching abilities.

Expand Tweet

The Arizona Cardinals are also going through some turmoil. Quarterback Kyler Murray isn't expected to return until late in the season, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was released and the team also parted with multiple key players.

This ranking also comes as NFL fans and analysts have questioned his ability to connect with his players. A recent video posted by the Arizona Cardinals, shows Jonathan Gannon giving his team a speech at the start of training camp. The speech left a lot to be desired as he told his players that he was looking for 'killers.'

Which NFL head coach was named to the top spot? That would be none other than reigning Super Bowl champion, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances in the last four seasons, bringing two Lombardi Trophies home to Kansas City.