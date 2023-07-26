For the Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the training camp hasn't started in the best of ways, as the team has placed him on the PUP (physically unable to perform list).

After dealing with ankle injuries last season, which in the end, required surgery in January, it appears that the Colts are playing the slow game with Taylor.

However, fantasy football fans aren't happy that Jonathan Taylor has started training camp on the PUP list. One fan stated that he got burned by having Taylor in his fantasy team last season.

"You guys taking a chance on him in the first round? I got burned last season by him, so I’m still feeling a little pessimistic about him."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Taylor not being able to start training camp on Day 1.

So, it appears that Taylor's stock in fantasy football has taken a huge hit, with not many fans thinking of taking him early in their drafts. It will be interesting to see how the Colts manage Jonathan Taylor through training camp, as he is a big offensive asset. They would not want to lose him like they did last season.

Bounce back season incoming for Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys

After starting out his NFL career with back-to-back 1,000+ rushing-yard seasons that included an astonishing 1,811-yard, 18-touchdown season in 2021, injuries took their toll on Taylor last season.

He managed 11 games and finished the season with 861 yards and just four touchdowns as the ankle injuries plagued him.

With Taylor placed on the PUP list, we hope that it is just precautionary and that the Colts are easing him back into football-related activities. We have seen what a dynamic and brutal player he can be for the Colts. With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson thought to be the starter, he will need a good running game behind him.

Taylor is pivotal to any success that the Colts might have this season, so not risking him during the early stages of training camp feels like the right move. But that hasn't stopped his fantasy football value from dropping off a cliff.