The NFL preseason is a time for players to show their coaching staff that they warrant a place on the roster. And Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is putting his best foot forward.

Taking over from Aaron Rodgers is a tall order, but so far in training camp, Love has looked good. With Green Bay and Cincinnati doing joint practices to tune up before Week 1, he has been putting on a show.

There has been much speculation as to whether Love is the guy moving forward, but the quarterback showed he might be by dropping a dime to Romeu Doubs in the joint practice.

Packers fans take shot at Justin Fields over Jordan Love throw

In a video posted on social media, Love was seen dropping it in the bucket to Doubs, who reeled in the catch. One Packers fan loved it and took a jab at Bears quarterback Justin Fields:

"Fields is not doing that."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Love's sublime pass to Doubs in the joint practice with the Bengals.

Many fans are excited at what the Packers' offense could look like this season with Jordan Love at the helm. He's finally gotten his chance; now he has to take it.

What are the expectations for Jordan Love in 2023?

Taking over from Rodgers is a tough ask, and naturally, fans are interested to see how Jordan Love goes in his first stint as the starter.

Given the nature of the NFC North, with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions thought to be bonafide playoff teams, many have the Packers as the third-best team in the division.

So, if that's the case, what should be expected from Love this season? Ideally, getting the Packers to the playoffs would be seen as a great achievement, and for some, Green Bay has the roster to do it.

It's just a case of whether Love can get the job done on a consistent basis. If he can, then a playoff appearance might not be as farfetched as it sounds.

For now, the jury is still out on what the Packers can amount to this season, but don't sleep on them yet, as everything coming out of Green Bay practice from Love has been good.