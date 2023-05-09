Brittany Williams and Josh Allen breakup rumors have gained momentum over the weeks. From unfollowing each other to a Instagram feed cleanse, NFL fans continue to speculate over their status on Twitter.

Dating for around six years, the Buffallo Bills star and Williams have been one of the league's more popular couples. Constantly supporting each other on social media, fans couldn't help but notice the sudden switch between the two.

Following recent rumors surrounding their rumors, a few fans ended up discussing the situation on Twitter. After all, the rumored ex couple is yet to confirm the breakup on their own.

Justin Miller @justin_millsy @bballfan233 Uhh Josh , please don't be true that he did that! I'm actually disappointed in him and I don't know him personally. Kind of deserves it. They weren't even married or engaged, if he wanted to leave then why the hell do that @bballfan233 Uhh Josh , please don't be true that he did that! I'm actually disappointed in him and I don't know him personally. Kind of deserves it. They weren't even married or engaged, if he wanted to leave then why the hell do that

David B Bell @DavidBBell1 @justin_millsy @bballfan233 Why are people so concerned with who that man dates? I get people like brittney williams but it shouldn't matter one way or the other. @justin_millsy @bballfan233 Why are people so concerned with who that man dates? I get people like brittney williams but it shouldn't matter one way or the other.

Cindy @Cynthia57148477 @justin_millsy @bballfan233 Weak moment?? No excuse, but it happens. If he did, I lost a lot of respect for him and I think he got knocked off the pedestal he was put on. @justin_millsy @bballfan233 Weak moment?? No excuse, but it happens. If he did, I lost a lot of respect for him and I think he got knocked off the pedestal he was put on.

Justin Miller @justin_millsy @bballfan233 It would have been an easy out ..I don't get people sometimes, I really don't @bballfan233 It would have been an easy out ..I don't get people sometimes, I really don't

A few fans doubted Josh Allen, hoping to find some confirmation soon enough.

A few other users, however, defended Allen and mentioned that all this was just speculation. Despite their Instagram activity, both Allen and Williams are yet to make any sort of statement.

AmandaCuse @AmandaCuse @bballfan233 Heard this last year usually some truth to rumors @bballfan233 Heard this last year usually some truth to rumors

Drew @The_Drew716 @bballfan233 Nah, close friends of the family have said this isn’t true. @bballfan233 Nah, close friends of the family have said this isn’t true.

Few added that while there are many rumors around the topic, the story remains 'juicy'.

Recently, Williams and Allen recently attended the Kentucky Derby. While they always attended events together, the couple didn't post any story or post featuring one another.

How did Brittany Williams and Josh Allen dating rumors begin?

Before the rumors blew up, Williams unfollowed Allen on social media. It sparked initial speculations, followed by suggestive posts and Allen also deleting posts while unfollowing the 27-year-old.

Attending with her friend Karlee Zacky, Williams featured on a seemingly cryptic Instagram story.

"Now accepting husband applications @brittwill," Zacky wrote.

On her birthday, Williams mentioned another hashtag and her husband.

"My girls spoil me #mhwn," she wrote.

Lo @lor_rehn #MHWN Not Britt with more (potential) shade towards Josh Allen 🥲 Not Britt with more (potential) shade towards Josh Allen 🥲😅 #MHWN https://t.co/2laNxcMite

The hastag 'mhwn' means 'my husband would never'.

Always posting on Williams' birthday, there was nothing from Allen's end on her birthday. After the deletion of posts, the last existing post about Williams was from 2020.

While they knew each other since they were children, they actually started dating since 2017. This was right before Allen starting playing in the NFL.

In fact, it was Williams who asked Josh Allen to be her date during her high school's Sadie Hawkins' dance. As Allen was shy, he ended up ghosting her later. In an interview, Williams said:

“I was dating another guy at the time. I specifically remember [Josh Allen] reaching out to me a whole year later and just randomly texting me, saying, ‘I messed up.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you haven’t talked to me in a year.’ But at the same time, I liked it,” Williams explained.

