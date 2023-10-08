Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills traveled across the pond for a London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills offense was uncharacteristic throughout the early morning game. Buffalo didn't get on the board until late in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Josh Allen threw a deep pass down the field with the intent to put it into the hands of Stefon Diggs, but that didn't happen. Instead, Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams came down with the ball for an interception, which is not how the Bills had planned for it.

Fans on social media couldn't believe what had just happened in front of their eyes. One fan on social media said wide receiver Stefon Diggs was "mossed," while others blamed Josh Allen for attempting the pass in the first place.

The lone interception of the day for Allen came at the wrong time for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills desperately needed to get points on the board, which they did eventually but fell short in the Sunday morning matchup.

Stefon Diggs' actions shocked Josh Allen on the sidelines

Stefon Diggs was frustrated last season in the Buffalo Bills playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was seen arguing with his quarterback and didn't speak to reporters afterward.

There were rumblings that the wide receiver may want out of Buffalo. Before the 2023 NFL season, he clarified that he wanted to play for the Bills. Diggs and Josh Allen also appeared to be on better terms.

In Week 5, Diggs appeared to be frustrated with his offense yet again. While sitting on the bench at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, he took his tablet and threw it while yelling. He then got up and walked away.

Allen, at the end of the bench, looked up in shock. Diggs was upset with what he was seeing on the tablet. Perhaps it was a mistake he made or by another teammate.

In Week 1 against the New York Jets, Diggs walked up to Allen after he threw four interceptions. The wide receiver told his quarterback to "be smart" at the time, which many called into question.