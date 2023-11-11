Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have limped to a winning record in the first half of the 2023 NFL season. Last year, they lost only three regular season games and finished with a seven-game winning streak. This time, they fell to 5-4 after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s an unexpected outcome for a team poised to be one of the American Football Conference’s top contenders. Hence, Bills players are venting their frustration to the media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Allen’s teammate sounds off on the Bills’ offensive struggles

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis said in an article by The Athletic’s Tim Graham:

“This is probably the most adversity we’ve had to go through since I’ve been here. It feels like there’s something missing, you know? We’ve shown that we can play at a high level, but the consistency makes us think, ‘What the f*** is going on?’”

“At the end of the day, it’s our team. The media, the coaches, the fans, anybody can say whatever they want. We just have to believe in each other and play for each other and have the same agenda. I think we do have that, but the inconsistency is killing us all.”

After posting a 3-1 record in their first four games, Josh Allen and the Bills suffered an up-and-down journey in their last five matches. While they’ve won against the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ve also lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. They also failed against the struggling New England Patriots.

While Allen has completed 71.3 percent of his throws for 2,423 yards and 18 touchdowns, he also has nine interceptions through Week 9. That’s the same number of interceptions he had throughout the 2022 season.

Inconsistency has also plagued Davis’ 2023 production. After hauling nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, he had zero catches against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Allen and the Bills must get their act together to save their season

Buffalo’s total yards have decreased from 397.6 last year to 370.2 in 2023. Their points per game also went down from 28.4 to 26.7. The Bills must maintain consistency in offense, especially when they face tougher competition.

After their date against the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in Weeks 10 and 11, they will visit the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins. They also have a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Josh Allen and the Bills have a 2-2 record while averaging 18 points during primetime games this season.