Josh Sills found himself in hot water as he was accused of rape and kidnapping, but a jury in Ohio cleared the Eagles guard of the charges. For some fans, the case was reminiscent of former Bills punter Matt Araiza.

Araiza was too accused of rape while at San Diego State but didn’t serve any time in jail. Fans took to Reddit to share how Sills’ case was similar in nature to Araiza’s:

Fans also added talked about Araiza’s case to equate the circumstances surrounding Sills’ case:

Matt Araiza spoke about the moment when he and Buffalo Bills uncovered the lawsuit and the accusations against him. It was part of an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"I thought it was the police who first reached out to me, but it was the DA’s (San Diego) office. I believe the police had turned over the investigation over to the DA’s office in late July recommending no charges be pressed against any individual, but the DA’s office wanted to do a second investigation."

Araiza added how he felt when the Bills took him in the sixth round of last year’s NFL draft:

"It was interesting but when it hit me that it was the Bills and I started thinking about the team and I was excited to be on a good team. It’s not like college when you are a good player you end up on a good team."

"With the draft, you could end up on any team. To be picked by a team that, at the time, was the Super Bowl favorites, was really exciting. That was my main focus."

In the end, Buffalo cut the talented punter last August. The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome Josh Sills back to the team in the coming weeks.

Timeline of events in Josh Sills’ case

In December 2019, Sills was accused of engaging in non-sexual sexual activity while dropping her off at home. She informed the officer that Sills was supposed to drop off her and a friend at her cousin’s house.

However, she tried to exit the vehicle with her friend until a man she singled out as Sills “grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the truck.” He allegedly seized the woman’s ponytail and attempted to kiss her. This was after Josh Sills ignored that she told him to stop.

Once the woman’s friend was in the house, the report says that Sills allegedly tried to remove the woman’s pants and touched her inappropriately. The report also noted alleged forced oral sex.

The investigation took almost three years, and the grand jury did not deliver an indictment until late January.

The NFL placed Josh Sills on the commissioner’s exempt list in February after he was indicted. It came less than two weeks before Philadelphia was to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Who was Josh Sills’ accuser?

The victim and Josh Sills attended the same high school in Sarahsville, Ohio. She told authorities she had known him for around eight years. The name of his accuser is not of public knowledge.

Brooke Bing, the victim’s friend, testified in his trial that the woman “looked like a wreck” and was visibly devastated and unsettled:

“She showed the marks of where his hands held her down on her legs, on her inner thighs. She said Josh raped her.”

The woman told her cousin what had transpired to her the morning after. She then went to a hospital and filed a police report.

