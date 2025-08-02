Joy Taylor sends 1-word message as Kayla Nicole poses in neon- yellow swimsuit during vacation in Mykonos

Sports commentator Joy Taylor has reacted to Kayla Nicole’s vacation snaps. The founder of Tribe Therepē shared a few snaps of her outing in Mykonos, Greece, in an Instagram post on Thursday.She shared several pictures of the beautiful location and also a few of her snaps posing by a swimming pool. She wore a neon yellow with an olive-colored border and a red-striped bikini top and a knitted red skirt.&quot;My love language? Acts of vacations,&quot; Nicole wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoy Taylor jumped in the comments section and dropped a one-word reaction.&quot;Wowwwwwww,&quot; she wrote.Taylor comments on Kayla Nicole's vacation post /@iamkaylanicoleKayla Nicole took some time out from her busy schedule to enjoy downtime in Greece. Earlier this year, she launched &quot;The Pre Game Podcast,” whose episodes release on Fridays.In May, Nicole made a guest appearance on the “Second Wind” podcast and opened up about being referred to as Travis Kelce’s ex.&quot;I am human and I take it with a grain of salt now. One day they're going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex,&quot; she said (via People magazine).Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were in a five-year on-and-off relationship. They started dating in 2017 and parted ways in 2022. Kelce is currently dating pop singer Taylor Swift.Taylor, on the other hand, is looking forward to working after parting ways with Fox Sports.Joy Taylor teases her career plansJoy Taylor was released from Fox Sports last month and, in an appearance on the “Let Her Shoot” podcast earlier this week, talked about her career plans.“I’ll have a lot of announcements coming up,” she said (via The Sun). “There is motion. As far as everything that happened, that’s the business, and nothing is forever, and all these clichés, but that is what it is. I’m sure I will have a lot more to say as the years go on.&quot;But I’m grateful to have had nine years on a network and I think I do great work with great talent and great staffs and great producers. And the next chapter will be equally as exciting. When I have news, I will let everyone know,&quot; she added.Joy Taylor had worked with Fox Sports for close to eight years, having joined them in 2016.