Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski make feelings known on Tush Push ban proposal

The Green Bay Packers' proposal to outlaw the tush push is "gaining momentum" according to a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini. With the league set to vote to introduce a ban on the Philadelphia Eagles' favorite short-yardage play, opinions have varied on whether it's fair or not.

The official language for the ban proposal states

"To prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap".

However, the idea of banning the play has been heavily criticized, as many fans and analysts point out that the outlaw would serve just to stop a team that's really good at the play. In a X clip from the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast posted on Sunday, former New England Patriots players Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman shared their takes on the potential ban:

Gronkowski: "I swear it was illegal to push someone that was carrying the ball when we were playing Julian, and then that rule got switched that you can push someone that's carrying the ball, and then that's how the push push got created. I like it, though."

Edelman: "I don't like fundamentally. We're making a rule because people can't stop it. I don't like that. If everyone could run it, then everyone run it. But we saw Buffalo Bills try to run it like three times in a row, and got stuff. It's part of execution."

The tush push has seen 87% of success when plays are run over the past three seasons. While many teams have tried to run a variation of the play, no one has been as successful as the Philadelphia Eagles.

How can the NFL outlaw the Eagles' tush push?

It would take 24 out of 32 teams voting to ban the play to make the rule official.

While Russini points out that the league is trending in that direction, there have been many teams that have previously opposed the ban.

Head coach Todd Bowles, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, previously saod "when a team gets something that they're good at, you gotta learn how to stop." Nick Caserio, general manager of the Houston Texans, also echoed this sentiment, saying “You don’t want to penalize a team that’s done something very well."

The tush push vote will happen on Tuesday, April 1.

