“Just to finish in 4th place once again in the Division” - NFL fans troll Raiders for signing Maxx Crosby to $106,500,000 extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year contract extension.

Crosby's performance has been impressive since his draft in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound leads all defensive linemen with 105 tackles for loss since entering the league. He also owns the Raiders' franchise record for most tackles by a defensive lineman in his first six seasons.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $106.5 million for three years.

The fan reactions reflected deep frustration with the direction of the team:

"All this just to finish in 4th place once again in the Division," one fan tweeted.

"Shouldn't the Raiders be looking for the next franchise QB1," one fan said.

"Paying record money for a position that rarely changes game outcomes is exactly why the Raiders stay mediocre," another fan wrote.

Some reactions balanced criticism with respect:

"As much as I detest the team he plays for, Crosby has earned every penny they've spent on him thus far and will continue to do so. Absolute non stop motor on that dude." one fan said.

"Not worth that kind of money. Congrats to him though," another fan posted

"The same probowler who can’t help them win 5 games. This is how you guaranteed to be drafting top three for the next decade," a fan commented.

Raiders with quarterback problems in wake of Maxx Crosby's extension

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll has indicated he has no use for a rebuilding era:

"I'm trying to take this far as we can as soon as I possibly can," Carroll stressed at the NFL Combine last week per CBS Sports.

Maxx Crosby has openly supported signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On his podcast, Crosby showed faith in Rodgers, even with the quarterback's tumultuous 2024 year with the New York Jets.

"I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers... he's going to come back and have a big year," Crosby said on Wednesday.

Maxx Crosby has been selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls and ranks among the NFL's top defensive linemen in multiple statistical categories.

