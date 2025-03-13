Just retire at this point - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers' viral beach picture as 4x MVP contemplates future in the league

For the first time in his NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is a free agent and can choose where to play next. At 41, Rodgers has been contemplating retirement years and may have already played his last down of football.

A photo of the four-time NFL MVP on a beach, listening to music, has sparked speculation about his future.

However, not many people are interested in seeing Aaron Rodgers back under center after being released by the New York Jets.

"Aaron Rodgrs should retire, and unless he can trick a team into giving him a big contract." One Twitter user commented

"Will Rodgers sign a contract with the Steelers, or will he move on elsewhere? Tune into the next exhilarating episode of Survivor: the NFL Edition." Another commenter wrote

People continued to post and were not excited about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning for his 21st season.

"The media: 'Aaron Rodgers stands at the crossroads of destiny, wrestling with the weight of time itself. The fire of his childhood dream still flickers, but the relentless march of Father Time whispers its inevitable truth. Will he rise once more, defying the shadows of doubt, or has the final chapter of his legend already been written?' AROD: 'I wonder what the ideal internal temperature of pops tarts actually is...'" One Twitter user hysterically posted

"Time to hang it up." One fan simply put

Aaron Rodgers concluded the 2024 season with the New York Jets completing 368-of-584 (63.0%) of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions. It will be interesting to see what Rodgers decides to do for the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers made Aaron Rodgers an offer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly ready to officially be in the Aaron Rodgers business as Gerry Dulac of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the team has made an official offer and is waiting on Rodgers' decision. At this time, the contract proposal has not been made public but the news that there is a suitor for the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback certainly is big.

The Steelers aim to secure their first playoff win since 2017 and have bolstered their roster by trading with the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf, signing him to a five-year, $150 million contract extension. While their Week 1 starting quarterback remains uncertain, the Steelers have extended an offer to Aaron Rodgers if he chooses to continue his career.

