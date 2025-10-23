Justin Fields gets candid about Woody Johnson throwing blame on Jets QB while backing HC Aaron Glenn

Justin Fields will not let harsh comments about his play bother him -- even when they come from within his own team.The New York Jets quarterback is among the most widely discussed signal-callers of the 2025 season, and not for good reason. He has been very inconsistent across the six games he has played, vacillating between strong 200-yard breakouts and sub-50-yard collapses.He was benched last Sunday for veteran Tyrod Taylor during a loss at the equally struggling Carolina Panthers, and team owner Woody Johnson further aggravated the situation on Tuesday by criticizing him while defending coach Aaron Glenn:&quot;It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he's got. I mean, he has ability, but something just is not jiving. ... You have to play consistently at that position, and that's what we're going to try to do for the remainder of the season.&quot;Addressing the remarks for the first time during practice on Wednesday, Fields, who had initially claimed not to have heard about them because he was &quot;not on social media,&quot; said he was unbothered and still focused on getting the Jets’ first win:&quot;Of course, everybody knows I need to play better. We need to play better as a team. And of course no matter how the offense does as a unit, I’m going to get the blame. And I understand that. That’s just what comes with the job. You can’t let anything affect your mind… No matter if it’s him, no matter if it’s family members, even teammates sometimes.&quot;Jets HC Aaron Glenn refuses to name starting QB vs. Bengals amidst Justin Fields controversyThere had been initial plans to start Tyrod Taylor in Justin Fields' place this coming Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals, but a knee injury could force the Jets to turn to the former top-15 pick again.Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKJets QB Tyrod Taylor, who had a chance to start Sunday vs. the Bengals, is now considered day-to-day with a knee injury.Addressing the media on Wednesday, Glenn refused to make a decision:&quot;We will have a quarterback on Sunday. I wouldn't want to give them a competitive advantage. I have all the confidence in the world in Justin. I have all the confidence in the world in Tyrod. I have all the confidence in the world in (third-stringer) Brady (Cook).&quot;Kickoff for that game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.