Justin Fields makes feelings clear on Woody Johnson’s criticism after handing Aaron Glenn’s Jets 1st win of 2025 NFL season

After eight tries, the New York Jets finally won a game. On Sunday, Aaron Glenn's squad defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 on the road to end their 0-7 start.

Quarterback Justin Fields had a strong performance, completing 21 of 32 attempts for 244 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Johnson. The result was especially important for him after less-than-savory comments from owner Woody Johnson some days ago.

After the game, he said:

"That’s outside noise at the end of the day. I get that he’s the owner of the team, but that’s outside noise."

The Jets' best offensive weapon was running back Breece Hall, who rushed 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw the decisive touchdown to Mason Taylor in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals, meanwhile, were led by Joe Flacco, who completed 21 of 34 attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another score.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn reacts to team's first win of 2025 vs. Bengals

After the Jets' win, Aaron Glenn took the stand to share his thoughts on the "very, very exciting" game, as he put it. He began by praising the grit his team showed:

"I told my guys at halftime, these are the games where I really can tell the mental and physical toughness of our team, the grit we've been talking about having to play with to win these games. I'm proud of the way we fought.

"There were a number of things we did today that didn't put us in position to lose and put us in position to win. ...We had a number of guys who made plays at crucial times. Now it's our time to consistently do that."

He concluded:

"These guys, this staff, this team get criticized for so much. And I understand why. We were 0-7 and we brought a lot on ourselves. But a lot of it I feel was unwarranted. ...I'm just so happy for these guys and our coaches. We still have a long way to go. I'm going to enjoy this win."

The Jets will now enter their bye week. Their next game is against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 9. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

