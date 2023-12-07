Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to return to the field in Week 14.

Jefferson has been out of the lineup since being placed on the injury reserve on Oct. 11 due to a hamstring injury, which ruled him out for four games. He has since missed seven games.

With the Vikings coming off their bye week, what is Jefferson's status for Week 14?

Justin Jefferson's injury update

Justin Jefferson was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, which likely means the wide receiver should return on Sunday when the Vikings go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jefferson was activated off the injured reserve last week which was a good sign that he was getting close to a return. However, the wide receiver admits that the time off has been frustrating.

"It's definitely frustrating," Jefferson said last week. "It's tough to be patient and try and make sure an injury heals properly, it's definitely not something that I want to do, but it just comes with the game, trying to be healthy, trying to be 100 percent and just [taking] the safe route."

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson left the Minnesota Vikings' Week 5 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.

After seeking multiple medical options, it was eventually ruled that Jefferson would need to be placed on IR and miss several weeks.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

All signs point to Jefferson returning to the lineup on Sunday. According to Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell, Jefferson was close to playing against the Chicago Bears before the bye week.

However, the team decided to not activate Jefferson so that he could have an extra two weeks with the bye to be at 100 percent when he returns.

"Justin was close to having a chance to going last night, but the best thing for him and for our team moving forward was to get through the bye and ultimately have him at 100 percent coming out of the bye as we take on the Raiders on the road," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

If Jefferson plays on Sunday it will be a big boost to the Vikings who remain in the playoff picture. Minnesota is 6-6 and sixth in the NFC, which is good to be in the playoffs if the season ends today.

In five games this season, Jefferson has 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns.