Kadarius Toney can be considered one of the most frustrating players in the NFL today.

He's supposed to be a top wideout for the Kansas City Chiefs, someone who can reduce the burden on tight end Travis Kelce's shoulders. Instead, he has been more in the news lately for his costly mistakes.

During the 2023-24 Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions, he dropped three passes, including a pick-six to rookie cornerback Brian Branch, in a 21-20 defeat. Against the Buffalo Bills, he committed an offside penalty that nullified a lateral-into-touchdown play involving Kelce.

Toney, though, still believes in his potential, telling NFL Network's Michael Robinson whether he still sees himself as a No. 1 wide receiver:

"Yeah, if I get the ball."

Fans, though, mocked him for it, with one tweeting:

"How does bro have CTE already"

What else did Kadarius Toney tell Michael Robinson on Super Bowl Weekend?

When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game for their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, one player was conspicuously absent: Kadarius Toney.

Reports claimed that he had gone down with a hip injury, but he refuted that in an Instagram Live video while seemingly ranting about the organization. Explaning the video on Monday, he said that it was edited and taken out of context:

"I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs, who I was referring to was the Giants fans, the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording so you wouldn't even know they were there. But I was referring to them, which I shouldn't have."

For context, Toney was previously with the New York Giants, who drafted him 20th overall in 2021. However, he lasted only one and a half seasons before being traded to the Chiefs. Speaking about it a few days later, he said:

“I would say it feels good (to be) pretty much wanted by a team, and I think the history probably goes back way a little further than that. Before I even came into the league, they really wanted me here.”

Kadarius Toney would claim the Super Bowl in February, with his biggest contribution being a 65-yard punt return - the longest in the game's history.