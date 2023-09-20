The Cleveland Browns have brought back running back Kareem Hunt on a one-year $4 million deal. The Browns lost Nick Chubb for the remainder of the season to a serious knee injury in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they wasted no time in finding a replacement.

While the franchise originally said that they would turn to Jerome Ford as the starting running back, signing Hunt to the roster changes the narrative.

This news has been welcomed by many Fantasy Football team owners, some of whom had assumed he would make a return to the NFL, or had picked him up when Chubb got injured:

Some, however, were unconvinced that Hunt will receive the majority of the workload for the Browns:

Kareem Hunt's history with the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns made it official on Wednesday morning by signing running back Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal. Hunt was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

In November 2018, a video of Hunt assaulting a woman surfaced. The league initially placed him on the exempt list during the investigation. Despite a possible suspension from the league, Kareem Hunt was signed by the Cleveland Browns in February 2019.

Due to suspension and injury, he didn't make his debut for the team until Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season. In September 2020, the Browns signed him to a two-year deal worth $13.25 million. Hunt played with the Browns through the 2022 NFL season, despite his request for a trade in 2022.

During the past offseason, Hunt visited a few teams in the NFL. There was even some speculation that he would be signing with the New Orleans Saints, but that didn't materialize.

Now Hunt will return to the team he requested to leave just one year ago. The deal with Cleveland could pay him up to $4 million depending on incentives.

The Browns are hopeful that the 28-year-old along with Jerome Ford will be able to fill the hole left in the roster by Nick Chubb.