"Kareem Jackson should be in jail" - Broncos CB gets grilled by fans after landing "dirty" hit on Josh Dobbs

Kareem Jackson and the Denver Broncos are coming into their Week 11 Sunday Night Football game with a three-game winning streak. However, they will face Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings, a team with a five-game winning streak.

Someone’s streak will end during this game at the Mile High City. However, controversy ensued from the opening drive after the hit laid by the Broncos cornerback on the Vikings quarterback. Football fans are calling for harsh penalties after the excessive contact.

Kareem Jackson gets a massive wave of criticism after laying the wood on Josh Dobbs

The Minnesota Vikings ran a Wildcat play less than two minutes into their Week 11 Sunday Night Football contest. Tight end T.J. Hockenson took the snap before tossing the ball to Josh Dobbs. But as the quarterback initiated a run, Jackson knocked the ball loose after making contact.

Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillan recovered the ball at the Vikings’ 34-yard-line. Denver parlayed that sequence into a Will Lutz field goal. But after further review, NBC Sports’ rules analyst Terry McAulay mentioned that Jackson should have been penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Football fans agree with McAulay, as one of them tweeted:

“Kareem Jackson should be in jail. What more do you need to see @NFL?”

Another Twitter user said:

“Kareem Jackson shouldn't play another game this season the fines didn't stop it the suspension didn't stop it sit him the rest of the year since he doesn't get the message”

Here are other comments regarding Jackson’s vicious hit on Dobbs during the opening drive of their Week 11 Sunday Night Football game.

Kareem Jackson has been a repeat offender for illegal hits

Jackson has been penalized five times this season. In Week 1, he was fined $14,819 for an illegal hit on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. A week later, he was ejected and fined $19,669 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

Jackson received a $11,473 fine in Week 3 for unnecessary roughness against the Miami Dolphins. His fourth fine, worth $43,709, was on another unnecessary roughness infraction in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His Week 7 hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave merited a four-game suspension. However, the NFL reduced it to two games after his appeal. Unfortunately, the league might bestow additional fines or suspensions after the hit on Dobbs.

Kareem Jackson is playing his fifth season with the Broncos. He joined the AFC West squad in 2019 after playing his first nine NFL seasons with the Houston Texans.