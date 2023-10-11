Kay Adams slams Broncos' "p*ss poor" defense for hampering Russell Wilson's performance

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are off to a disappointing start this season. They are 1-4 and are coming off a poor loss to the New York Jets led by Zach Wilson.

Sean Payton was brought in to save the franchise, but unfortunately, the Broncos have looked worse than last season. Their defense is arguably the worst in the league, and as per Kay Adams, the defense has let down Wilson, who is having a pretty good season.

Here's what she said on the Up and Adams Show:

"We're under-reacting to how well he's played given how historically p*ss poor that defense has not shown up for Sean Payton and Russell Wilson and you Denver Broncos fans so far this year. He's top five in touchdown-interception ratio and passer rating. But this team is not 1-4 because of him."

"He has this offense ranked in the top 10. We haven't seen a defense this bad or close to this bad in like 50 years, only the 1950 Baltimore Colts have allowed more points per game in NFL history than what the Broncos are giving up right now."

The Denver Broncos lost 70-20 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, and this past week Sean Payton got humiliated by the Jets. Nathaniel Hackett got his revenge against his former team, as the Broncos defense wasn't able to contain Zach Wilson.

Russell Wilson has played way better than he did last season but with their defense giving up an average of 36.2 points per game, the quarterback can't lead his team to wins. In five games this season, he has thrown for 1,210 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions with a passer rating of 106.1.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos can redeem themselves in Week 6

Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. They have lost 15 straight games against their division rivals, and it has been a one-sided rivalry since Peyton Manning retired.

However, if the Broncos are able to come away with a surprising win against the defending champions on TNF, it will change every narrative around them. However, the chances of that happening are very slim.

