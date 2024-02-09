Before dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was in the limelight for dating Kayla Nicole. Together for years, Nicole and Kelce were one of the most popular couples in the NFL. However, they separated in 2022 after a series of earlier breakups.

While most fans shifted their focus, a few fans continued to call out Nicole on social media. Many people wanted Nicole to move on, often calling her out for continuing to associate with the NFL.

This week, with Nicole flying to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, fans were quick to troll her. Many prompted her to move on, wondering why she kept on trying to link herself to the NFL or other athletes.

"Girl, move on. This is getting embarrassing," one user wrote.

Another user compared Kayla's relationship with Kelce to the TE's romance with Taylor Swift:

"How embarrassing for her. Travis never looked half as into her as he does Taylor. He absolutely radiates when he’s talking about Taylor, he is clearly very smitten with her. The jig is up Kayla…".

Many users also wondered if this was her way to protect her peace, as she had previously claimed to be extremely tired of the online hate she had been receiving. Kayla even closed off her Instagram comments for the same reason.

Kayla Nicole wanted to focus on her peace after Travis Kelce breakup

As mentioned, Nicole was looking to prioritize herself after breaking up with Travis Kelce. Fans have been urging her to move on, wondering why she keeps making a few particular moves.

In fact, Kayla Nicole was also friends with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes before she publically unfollowed them on social media. Nicole referred to it as a friendship breakup, ready to take steps to secure her mental peace.

Speaking with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, Nicole said:

"The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made.

"I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

While Kelce tries to keep his personal life private, his breakup with Kayla Nicole was widely discussed, the both of them addressing the same on multiple occasions.