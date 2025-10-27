Kayla Nicole turns heads in turquoise swimsuit en route her cruise to Tobago for J'Ouvert festival

Kayla Nicole wore a turquoise swimsuit and a black wide-brim hat while on her way to Tobago’s J’Ouvert festival. She shared the look on her Instagram Story on Saturday while chilling on a seaside deck.She added D’Angelo’s song “Lady” in the background of her post.Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)The festival started early Saturday morning at around 4 AM in Scarborough, Tobago. Thousands of people danced in the streets, covered in paint, powder, and mud.The parade began at Shaw Park Complex, moved through Claude Noel Highway and Wilson Street, and ended at Calypso Rose Boulevard.Bands like Bago Limers and Fog Angels played songs. The big highlight was The Muddaland aka the wild mud experience. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicole's trip to J’Ouvert festival comes 11 days after she pitched herself to Victoria’s Secret for 2026's runway show.She posted a throwback clip of her walk for 'Actively Black' on Instagram Story at New York Fashion Week and wrote:“The girlies said, ‘dream bigger.’ So, I'm gonna sit this here, juuuuust in case y'all need a stand-in next year 🧍🏾‍♀️”This happened after Angel Reese became the first pro athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway in October.Nicole also commented on Reese’s Instagram update on ramp walk, calling it “iconic.”Kayla Nicole serves glam look for Week 5 NFL gameKayla Nicole made a fashion statement at the Chargers vs. Commanders game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 5.She wore a cropped dark-print top, black high-cut denim shorts and taupe suede combat boots by Attico, priced at $1,045. Nicole finished the look with dark sunglasses and a slim belt.She shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Stories with SI Swimsuit model Gabriella Athena.The Washington Commanders wound up beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 in their Week 5 game.Kayla Nicole graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. She has served as a courtside reporter for NBA and NFL games and has also covered entertainment.Aside from sports media, Nicole has also done modeling and has been an ambassador for various fashion brands. She has also amassed a strong social media following, with over 900,000 followers on Instagram.