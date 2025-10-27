  • home icon
  Kayla Nicole turns heads in turquoise swimsuit en route her cruise to Tobago for J'Ouvert festival

Kayla Nicole turns heads in turquoise swimsuit en route her cruise to Tobago for J'Ouvert festival

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 27, 2025 04:16 GMT
Kayla Nicole turns heads in turquoise swimsuit en route her cruise to Tobago for J
Kayla Nicole turns heads in turquoise swimsuit en route her cruise to Tobago for J'Ouvert festival (Image Credit: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram)

Kayla Nicole wore a turquoise swimsuit and a black wide-brim hat while on her way to Tobago’s J’Ouvert festival. She shared the look on her Instagram Story on Saturday while chilling on a seaside deck.

She added D’Angelo’s song “Lady” in the background of her post.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamkaylanicole)

The festival started early Saturday morning at around 4 AM in Scarborough, Tobago. Thousands of people danced in the streets, covered in paint, powder, and mud.

The parade began at Shaw Park Complex, moved through Claude Noel Highway and Wilson Street, and ended at Calypso Rose Boulevard.

Bands like Bago Limers and Fog Angels played songs. The big highlight was The Muddaland aka the wild mud experience.

Nicole's trip to J’Ouvert festival comes 11 days after she pitched herself to Victoria’s Secret for 2026's runway show.

She posted a throwback clip of her walk for 'Actively Black' on Instagram Story at New York Fashion Week and wrote:

“The girlies said, ‘dream bigger.’ So, I'm gonna sit this here, juuuuust in case y'all need a stand-in next year 🧍🏾‍♀️”

This happened after Angel Reese became the first pro athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway in October.

Nicole also commented on Reese’s Instagram update on ramp walk, calling it “iconic.”

Kayla Nicole serves glam look for Week 5 NFL game

Kayla Nicole made a fashion statement at the Chargers vs. Commanders game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 5.

She wore a cropped dark-print top, black high-cut denim shorts and taupe suede combat boots by Attico, priced at $1,045. Nicole finished the look with dark sunglasses and a slim belt.

She shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Stories with SI Swimsuit model Gabriella Athena.

The Washington Commanders wound up beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 in their Week 5 game.

Kayla Nicole graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. She has served as a courtside reporter for NBA and NFL games and has also covered entertainment.

Aside from sports media, Nicole has also done modeling and has been an ambassador for various fashion brands. She has also amassed a strong social media following, with over 900,000 followers on Instagram.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Brad Taningco
