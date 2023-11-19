Kayvon Thibodeaux's viral proposal celebration vs Commanders gets labeled as 'corny' by NFL fans

Kayvon Thibodeaux once again was the star of the show during the New York Giants 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders, which improved the team to a 3-8 record in a dreadful season. It was also Tommy DeVito's first NFL win - he finished the contest with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The EDGE defender is enjoying a breakout season after plenty of flashes during his first year in the league. With two sacks and three quarterback hits, Kayvon Thibodeaux got to double-digit sacks already, and there's plenty of space to build upon for the second-year EDGE.

But something caught the eye of NFL fans during the game. After his first sack of the afternoon, Thibodeaux broke out a different celebration: he took a knee, made a heart with his hands and then seemed to be making a proposal to someone. And the fans couldn't help but find this celebration... strange:

The NFL is starting to get a grasp on Kayvon Thibodeaux's potential

With 10.5 sacks with six games to go, it's clear that the Giants have found gold during last year's draft. Yes, they might've whiffed on Evan Neal, but they were spot on by taking Kayvon Thibodeaux with one of their top 10 picks.

However, his celebrations have been a point of controversy since way before he broke out as a star defender. In 2022, while the Giants were celebrating a win over the Indianapolis Colts to officially put them into the postseason, Thibodeaux sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles and did the "snow angel" celebration right after.

Problem was, he did not realize that Foles was injured right next to him after the hit.

The celebration was strongly criticized by interim Colts head coach Jeff Saturday, who had some harsh things to say about the celebration.

"Tasteless from the celebration afterward," Saturday said in a press conference the day after the game. "Just trash. Not a fan of it at all."

The strike back was harsh, though. You might remember that Jeff Saturday was one of the best centers in the league during his playing time. He anchored the offensive line for Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts back in the day.

But Kayvon Thibodeaux? He had no idea who Saturday was.

"I don’t know who he is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me & I don’t know them."

Anyway, the Giants made the playoffs last year and even won their first game. In 2023? Their biggest concern is about how high their draft pick will be.