GOAT recognized GOAT as Tom Brady congratulated Novak Djokovic on defeating Ben Shelton to make it to the US Open final. The quarterback met him in person after the semi-final.

“Keep kicking a*s like always!”

The Serbian tennis champion replied that he was trying. The all-time leader in men's Grand Slam championships is in yet another final, after dispatching the American 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.

Tom Brady also had his sons with him, whom he introduced to the tennis great. Djokovic and Brady have a good rapport as the former Patriots and Bucs quarterback was earlier seen this year during the French Open cheering on for the Serbian as well.

Tom Brady chooses friendship with Novak Djokovic over US hope Ben Shelton

USA used to dominate the men's tennis circuit at one time with greats like Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. However, since Andy Roddick last graced the courts, men's tennis has been dominated by Europe.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have dominated proceedings with the likes of Stanislas Wawrinka also coming into the mix. It looks set to continue with the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard will be looking to meet the Serbian in the final of the US Open. Even if he is upset by Daniil Medvedev, the USA still will not have a representative in the men's final of their home Grand Slam.

However, even though Brady is an American icon, he has since taken his space in the pantheons of global greats. He has transcended national boundaries and seems to be considered in the rarefied air which is occupied by GOATs in other sports.

Whatever the case may be, Tom Brady chose to spurn the home favorite and root for his tennis pal. Brady will certainly be cheering on Novak Djokovic again in the final as the Serbian tries to win Grand Slam number 24.

For Ben Shelton, the journey is just beginning. The 20-year-old has a lot of time to reach the pedestal of greatness.

