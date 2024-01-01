“Kenny Pickett is done”: Fans react to Steelers naming Mason Rudolph starting QB instead of former first-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday morning that Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Mike Tomlin made this announcement after Rudolph led the Steelers to their second straight win on Sunday, a 30-23 road victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

During his Monday morning press conference, Tomlin said that Kenny Pickett, who has been out with an ankle injury, is healthy but that the team will stick with Rudolph.

"I think Kenny's availability is less in question this week," Tomlin said. "That being said, we're going to leave the ball in Mason Rudolph's hands."

It is a crucial decision for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they remain in playoff contention entering Week 18. If the Steelers defeat the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Buffalo Bills lose, Pittsburgh will get an AFC Wild Card spot.

Fans on social media were quick to comment about the Steelers' decision to start Mason Rudolph over Kenny Pickett in the season finale. The common thought was that Pickett's days might be numbered with the Steelers, something the franchise didn't anticipate on their former first-round draft pick.

Below are some of the comments from fans on social media about the Steelers quarterback situation:

“Kenny Pickett is done in Pittsburgh.”

Mason Rudolph's stats in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a tumultuous season, to say the least. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled, offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired mid-season and the wide receiver room has been hostile.

After Pickett underwent surgery for an ankle injury, backup Mitchell Trubisky became the starter, and things went from bad to worse. The Steelers dropped consecutive games to two-win teams in the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

This led Mike Tomlin and the Steelers to turn to Mason Rudolph to start and turn things around, and that is just what he has done so far.

In his two starts in Week 16 and 17, the 28-year-old quarterback led the Steelers to wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. In those games, Rudolph completed 35 of 51 passes for a total of 564 yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions with a 118.4 passer rating.

Second-year wide receiver Geroge Pickens has also benefited from Rudolph leading the offense. In Week 16, Pickens had a career-high 195 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 17, he didn't get in the end zone, but he did have seven catches for 131 yards.

Mike Tomlin isn't ready to talk about who could start a Wild Card game if the Steelers advance.