Kenny Pickett threw a deep pass to George Pickens in the Steelers' preseason game against the Atlanta fans that had their fans salivating. In the first quarter on a 2nd-and-10, the quarterback launched a deep ball that the wide receiver hauled in spectacularly. It set up a 1st-and-goal situation.

The fans in the stands could not help but appreciate the great play. But they were not the only ones who felt the heat from the two combining. Social media was also blowing up with praises for the duo.

Social media thinks the world of Kenny Pickett's connection with George Pickens

There were many replies on social media after seeing the throw. Some of them commended the connection between Kenny Pickett and George Pickens. Others said that their opponents in the division and conference would not like facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some others declared that they were going to win the Super Bowl based on their plays.

Here is a collection of some such responses.

How good can the Steelers be this year?

As good as Kenny Pickett and George Pickens might be, right now they are playing in the preseason. In the regular season, there would be different challenges for the Steelers. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the Mike Tomlin era but would have to play well to maintain that record.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are favorites for the AFC North. They have been to two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl in the last two years. They have some exciting playmakers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and they will be tough opponents.

The Cleveland Browns finally have Deshaun Watson available for the full season and are making moves to aim for playoff success this year. They have restructured his contract and made roster moves, all of which point to their belief in the team this season.

The Baltimore Ravens have Lamar Jackson playing for them under his new contract, which should make him want to be fully dedicated to the team. They have added the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. as well, showing that they mean business.

In addition to that, the AFC is loaded with contenders like four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets and current Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Hence, it will be tough for the Steelers to make it to the Super Bowl.

It is not impossible, of course, given they have a great coach and Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, to name just two, seem to be playing well. But it is what they do in the regular season that matters.

