Kevin Byard landing spots: 3 teams that should sign Eagles safety for 2024 

Kevin Byard has been one of the best overall safeties during his NFL career so far. He has been selected as a first-team All-Pro defensive back twice while earning two trips to the Pro Bowl with the Tennessee Titans. In 120 games with the Titans, he impressively recorded 27 interceptions.

The superstar safety was then acquired via trade by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL season. His run with his new team lasted just 11 games as the Eagles are reportedly releasing him during the offseason. This will likely make him one of the top targets for several teams during the 2024 NFL free-agency period.

Kevin Byard landing spots in 2024 NFL free agency period

#1 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders probably had the worst defense in the entire NFL last season, allowing the most total points and yards per game. They could use improvements in many areas, but their safety position is a particular concern, especially with Kamren Curl pending free agency. Adding an All-Pro to their defensive backs could be a huge step in the right direction.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

The safety position was one of the weakest areas on the Green Bay Packers' roster last season. Their situation could be getting even worse in the offseason with multiple players, including Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, pending free agency. Signing Byard can potentially replace them, while also giving them a major upgrade in a position of need.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Passing defense was arguably the biggest issue with the Detroit Lions last season, despite their impressive run to the conference championship round of the NFL playoffs. They will likely need to improve in this area if they want to take another step forward in the 2024 season. Byard can help them do so, as he has been one of the most consistently reliable safeties in the league.

Kevin Byard contract details

Following the expiration of his initial rookie contract in 2019, Byard signed a five-year contract with the Tennessee Titans worth $70.5 million, including $9 million in guaranteed money and a $31 million signing bonus.

In 2023, he signed a restructured two-year contract worth $25.1 million, including $7 million in guaranteed money as a signing bonus.

After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 season, Byard was released during the 2024 NFL offseason, voiding the final year of his contract. The move cleared $13.7 million in available cap space for the Eagles and only came with a $711,000 dead cap penalty.

Eagles salary cap: Team clears around $42,000,000 in off-season

Following their most recent release of Kevin Byard, the Philadelphia Eagles have now cleared about $42 million in available cap space. This means that they are currently projected to have around $47 million to spend during the 2024 NFL offseason.

The additional spending money probably comes at a good time for the Eagles following their epic collapse last year. They lost six of their final seven games overall after starting the season with a 10-1 record. Their roster moves during the offseason suggest that they are looking to adjust their roster and prepare to get back on track next season.