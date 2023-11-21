Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson received a second four-game suspension this season after his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs during Sunday night's 21-20 victory.

On the Vikings' first drive of the game, Jackson lowered his body and delivered a big hit on Dobbs, forcing him to fumble and resulting in a big turnover for the Broncos early on. He was not called for a penalty.

Jackson received a four-game suspension earlier this season when he hit Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in the head, resulting in a concussion.

Jackson appealed the suspension and got it reduced down to two games.

Jackson is appealing this suspension in hopes of getting it reduced. He could win his appeal and have a game or two reduced on the grounds that he wasn't called for a penalty during the play. However, he has also been ejected from two games this season and has received four fines for illegal hits. The NFL could use that against him as he pleads his case.

Fans had mixed opinions on Jackson's hit on Dobbs. Many think that Jackson didn't learn his lesson and should suffer the consequences for the hits he's delivered this season.

Here's how fans on social media reacted.

Kareem Jackson contract details

As a free agent this offseason, Kareem Jackson signed a one-year deal worth $2.6 million with the Denver Broncos. However, he's lost a good amount of his 2023 contract in fines and suspension money.

On Sept. 8, he was fined $14,819 for a hit on a defenseless receiver. Two weeks later, on Sept. 22, he received a $19,669 fine for impermissible use of the helmet while delivering a hit.

Jackson was then fined a third time for an illegal block against the Miami Dolphins, ($11,473) and again on Oct. 20 for a hit on a defenseless receiver ($43,709.) For each of his two four-game suspensions, he was docked more than $558,888 each time.

In total, Jackson has been fined over $1 million this season.