"Kicking off with a heater": NFL fans hyped over Chiefs-Ravens AFC title rematch for 2024 season opener

The NFL dropped the news of its season opener game for 2024, as the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off the season on 5 Sep. 2024.

This heated game will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship. The Chiefs made their road to the Super Bowl clear with a victory over the Ravens, 17-10. However, these two juggernauts will be facing each other after three years in a regular season game.

Since Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have taken over the leadership roles at their respective teams, this matchup has gained extra significance. Now the NFL is rewarding the face-off by making it the first game of the football calendar, and football fans are loving it.

This major announcement of the Ravens taking on Chiefs had fans beaming for the start of the season.

“Oh baby, NFL kicking off with a heater," wrote a fan

Kansas City fans were especially excited by this pairing.

“What a banger to start the season," wrote a fan on X (previously Twitter).

Irrespective of their support, fans appreciated this matchup.

“NOW THIS IS A WAY TO KICK OFF THE 2024 SEASON," wrote an excited fan.

The haters of both successful franchises also chimed in, as they saw a silver lining in this rematch.

“Happy to see one of those 2 teams will be starting the season 0-1," wrote a fan.

Chiefs and Ravens resume their rivalry

While Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to new heights under his leadership, Lamar Jackson is yet to see similar success on the playoff stage. However, in their last regular season game, it was the Jackson-led Ravens that came out on top.

Their last regular season game was a nail-biter from start to finish, with the Ravens winning 36-35. Apart from the generational QBs and their rivalry, the immense talent on the field has fans expectedly thrilled. Only time will tell if this time the matchup lives up to its billing.