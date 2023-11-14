Kim Kardashian recalls her first courtroom experience during Bills icon OJ Simpson's trial

OJ Simpson's murder trial took the world by storm in 1994. The former NFL running back was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. All eyes were on the story and trial for nearly a year and a half. Kim Kardashian was one of those who was captivated by the trial as her father Robert was one of Simpson's lawyers.

Kim Kardashian may be known as a reality television star and the owner of SKIMS but, there's another career path she's passionate about. The 43-year-old is immersed in creating change when it comes to social justice, so much so she is pursuing her law license.

Kardashian recently told GQ that Simpson's trial was the first time she was in a courtroom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My dad pulled Kourtney and me out of school," she said.

"He said, ‘I want you girls to witness a piece of history and what a trial is like.’ We walked in and saw my mom sitting on the other side. She said, ‘You’re supposed to be in school. What are you doing here?’ Kourtney and I didn’t even look at her," she added.

Expand Tweet

The Simpson family and Kardashian family were close friends. While Robert Kardashian was a part of OJ Simpson's legal team, his ex-wife Kris was supporting Nicole Brown Simpson's family on the other side of the courtroom.

After a lengthy trial, Simpson was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman.

How many NFL teams did OJ Simpson play for?

OJ Simpson had a standout career at USC that included a Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1968. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the first overall selection in the AFL-NFL Common Draft.

There was a bit of a controversy at first as Simpson requested a more lucrative contract than the Bills offered. He even threatened to quit football and become an actor if he didn't get the $650,000 he requested. Eventually, the Buffalo Bills and Simpson came to terms.

Expand Tweet

Simpson played nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills which included an NFL MVP season in 1973. In 1978 the Buffalo Bills traded OJ Simpson to the San Francisco 49ers for draft picks. He played for the 49ers for the final two years of his career before retiring in 1979, putting an end to his 11-year career.

Exploring OJ Simpson's net worth in 2023

OJ Simpson's five-year deal worth $650,000 was the largest NFL contract at that time. After his 11-year NFL career, Simpson pursued an acting career and starred in commercials for Chevrolet and ABC. As a retired NFL player he reportedly receives $25,000 a month from his league pension.

His estimated net worth is about $3 million as his personal wealth has taken a hit due to legal troubles. Although Simpson was found not guilty of the murder, he lost millions in civil suits that were filed from the case.