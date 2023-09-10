Kirk Cousins’ loss in Week 1 to Baker Mayfield has fans calling Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series as a curse for QBs

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings were on the losing effort of a shocking defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, as the Vikings couldn't take care of the ball and committed three turnovers to lose a close game and start the season in disappointing fashion.

Cousins, who starred in the first season of Netflix's new series 'Quarterback', threw for 344 yards but couldn't transform them into many points. The 20-17 defeat was the second by a quarterback who was part of the show, after Patrick Mahomes also suffered a shocking defeat as the Kansas City Chiefs lost the opening game to the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

With Marcus Mariota not being a starter in the 2023 season, NFL fans started to point out that, just as the Madden Cover Curse developed with the game's cover, there might be a curse developing for quarterbacks who were part of the Netflix show:

Kirk Cousins struggles in Vikings' home opener loss to Buccaneers

It wasn't a fun afternoon for Kirk Cousins, who couldn't hang on to the ball and had more turnovers than touchdowns against the Buccaneers.

One of the biggest challenges facing the Vikings this season would be if they could hang on in close games, which are pretty random from one season to another. In 2022, Minnesota won all 11 games during the regular season that were decided by one possession; in 2023, they start the season 0-1 in these contests.

Kirk Cousins finished the game with 33 completed passes in 44 attempts, while also having 344 yards and two passing touchdowns; however, he also threw an interception and lost two fumbles; two of these turnovers happened inside the 30-yard line.

Patrick Mahomes, who also starred in 'Quarterback', lost the opener to the Lions but not because of his performance - there were eight drops from the Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers during the game, which obviously made it difficult. Travis Kelce was out with a knee injury.

The next game for the Minnesota Vikings will be against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. It will not be an easy task.