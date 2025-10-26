“Kirk Cousins needs to be investigated”: NFL fans rip $180,00,000 Falcons QB for lackluster outing in 34-10 loss to Dolphins

Kirk Cousins led the Atlanta Falcons’ offense against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the absence of starter Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons were stunned by Miami with a 34-10 defeat in front of their home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cousins, who was signed by the Falcons on a four-year deal worth $180 million in Mar. 2024, failed to inspire Atlanta's offense. The quarterback's poor performance has since started attracting reactions from fans, especially on social media platforms like X.

Zach Zeppeli submitted:

“Kirk Cousins needs to be investigated @FBI.”

Shawn White wrote:

“Kirk Cousins is such a bum. I'll be happy when he retires.”

Freek Falcon also wrote:

“180 Million Dollars given to Cousins by Terry Fontenot and that’s the performance we get? Fire Terry Fontenot.”

OmegaRecon commented:

“Imagine thinking Cousins was worth all that money!!! What a poverty franchise! Imagine getting smacked by the dolphins!”

MF Jones also commented:

“Release Cousins before he leaves the locker room and just eat the contract.”

Andrew Congleton added:

“Cut Cousins immediately. Fire Zac Robinson immediately. Fire Raheem Morris immediately. And if you can’t do that, sell the team immediately.”

The Falcons have been one of the most inconsistent outfits in the ongoing NFL campaign. The team earned a remarkable victory over the Buffalo Bills, only to get destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers and the Dolphins.

Kirk Cousins’ flop and increasing pressure on the Falcons coach

Sunday’s unexpected loss to the Dolphins, one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, will undoubtedly put pressure on head coach Raheem Morris. Missing their starting quarterback is hardly an excuse as the team should have been able to rely on a player of Cousins’ experience.

The lack of quality of the Falcons’ offense was glaring by the end of the first half when the Dolphins were up 17-3. A Miami team that entered Sunday with a win in seven games even led the Falcons 34-3 at a point.

Cousins completed 21 of 31 for 173 yards, adding two more yards on the ground in two carries. On the other hand, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa went 20 of 26 for 205 yards and four touchdowns, despite playing with a swollen eye.

Tagovailoa was added in the Dolphins’ injury report on Sunday morning with an illness, raising concerns about his ability to play.

The Falcons will face New England next Sunday while they try to get back in winning ways.

