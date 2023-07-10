Kirk Cousins net worth: How much is Vikings QB worth in 2023?

Minnesota Vikings franchise QB Kirk Cousins has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

The veteran shot caller is one of the most famous quarterbacks in the NFL and a perennial Pro Bowler. Cousins has made most of his staggering net worth through his performances on the gridiron and handful of endorsement deals.

Cousins is among the best-paid players in the NFL and still has much to offer. In this article, we will also highlight how much Cousins has made in terms of salary and his legacy on the gridiron. So, without further ado, let's get to the crux of the discussion.

Kirk Cousins' career earnings

Kirk Cousins was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He then signed a four-year, $2,572,688 contract with the Redskins. His contract included a $472,688 signing bonus, $472,688 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $643,172.

After completing his initial deal, Cousins was franchise tagged by the Redskins. That saw him sign a one-year, $19,953,000 contract with the franchise, including a $19,953,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $19,953,000.

His next contract came in 2017 when he was again franchise tagged by the Redskins. He signed a one-year, $23,943,600 contract with the franchise, including an average annual salary of $23,943,600.

In a break from the norm, Cousins signed a three-year, $84,000,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings, including a $3,000,000 signing bonus, $84,000,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $28,000,000.

His most recent contract was with the Vikings. He signed a two-year, $66,000,000 contract with the franchise, including a $30,000,000 signing bonus, $66,000,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $33,000,000.

Cousins has made $201,669,486 in his 11-year NFL career. He earned $46,640,630 with the Redskins and $155,028,856 with the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins' NFL legacy

Kirk Cousins is among the more underrated shot callers in the National Football League.

The Michigan State alum has been selected to four Pro Bowls and was the NFL completion percentage leader in 2015. Cousins also shares the NFL record for most game-winning drives in a single season with Matthew Stafford. He also co-owns the NFL record for most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season, again with Stafford.

Cousins ranks eighth in the NFL's all-time regular season career passer rating and sixth in all-time in completion percentage. All that's left is Super Bowl glory.

