Kirk Cousins wife’s net worth: How much money does Julie Hampton make? 

Julie Hampton is married to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins of the NFL. In this piece, we will discuss her net worth.

After dating for four years, the pair wed in Atlanta. Since then, they've been blessed with two boys: Cooper, who was born in September 2017, and Turner, who was born in March 2019.

According to reports, Kirk Cousins' wife Julie Hampton's net worth in 2023 is $1 million. She makes her living as an elementary school teacher. Hampton is projected to be making roughly the same sum as the $37,780 average elementary school teacher salary in the United States.

The Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation counts Hampton as one of its co-founders. In Saugatuck, Michigan, she also owns the Clearbrook Golf Course.

Hampton is a part of the DC Charity, which seeks to address a variety of societal problems, including the People of Ukraine scheme, after-school activities for young people attending college and funding for student excursion expenses, among others.

She also benefits from her husband's wealth, as Cousins is one of the highest-earning players in the NFL. Through his exploits as a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, he has earned over $50 million. He has a $35 million contract deal with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton's marriage timeline

The wedding of Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton took place in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2014.

According to sources, they had initially connected through friends. They began to date shortly, and their relationship eventually led to marriage after dating for a year.

As founding members of the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation, which collaborates with groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the International Justice Mission, the pair has dedicated their leisure time to charity since getting married.

The married couple has taken in several pets over the years, as they both love animals. Abe, a Labradoodle acquired in 2019, is also considered a part of the family.

The couple recently made an appearance in the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback," which includes stars quarterbacks Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

