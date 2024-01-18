USC's Caleb Williams is expected to be the No.1 overall pick. And with the Chicago Bears holding that, Justin Fields' future with the organization is up in the air.

Well, it might be even more so now.

With the ongoing coaching interview processes, several changes will be seen in the league over the next few weeks. And the Bears might have just played their hand into their thinking come draft time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that USC's quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury was interviewed for the Bears' offensive coordinator job. Why is that interesting? Chicago holds the No. 1 pick, and Williams, who was Kingsbury's quarterback, is set to go No. 1. So, could Chicago be looking for the duo to team up?

One fan feels so. They tweeted:

"Lmaoo goodbye fields."

Others gave their two cents on whether this potential move will impact what the Bears could do come draft time.

Fans are undecided about what Kingsbury's interview means going forward. But it certainly means a turn of events.

Will Chicago replace Justin Fields with Caleb Williams?

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers.

That is the big question that every person in and around the NFL is asking.

Given how Fields has fared since entering the league, some feel that getting Williams and starting over is the only move. But Fields has progressed each season as pieces are getting put around him.

As the Bears hold the No. 1 and the No. 9 picks, there is a great chance to surround Fields with some serious talent. Or, Chicago could move on from Fields, get Williams and then add another piece to the offense.

It will be interesting to see what the front office does. Some think that by interviewing Kingsbury, Chicago has already played their hand.

Draft Williams and give him his senior offensive analyst from college. Seems like an easy fit.

But the Bears rarely do anything easy. So, how this plays out over the next couple of weeks will be fascinating viewing.