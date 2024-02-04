"Raiders continue to be a sh*t show": Kliff Kingsbury's dramatic U-turn for Las Vegas OC job stuns NFL fans

Kliff Kingsbury spent four seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals before being fired after the 2022 season. The great offensive mind was set for an NFL comeback after accepting the offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Kingsbury removed himself from the running for the position, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The reported reason for the pullout was contractual issues. NFL fans quickly took to X (Twitter) to express their thoughts on the franchise and Kingsbury's decision to not take the job.

More fans chimed in on the Raiders OC situation:

Las Vegas' offense struggled this season as they finished 27th in total yards, 28th in first downs, and 30th in rushing yards. The struggles of the Las Vegas Raiders cost Josh McDaniels his job as head coach. He was replaced by linebackers coach Antonio Pierce.

Las Vegas saw an improvement with Pierce as they won five of the last nine games. The team could be looking to upgrade at quarterback either in the April NFL Draft or on the trade market. Kliff Kingsbury was hired by the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Arizona's offense under Kingsbury finished in the top ten twice, in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, the team was 29th in the category in the 2022 season, leading to his termination. It remains unknown where Kingsbury lands, as he might make his NFL return elsewhere.

Who the Raiders could look at with Kliff Kingsbury out of the picture

With Kliff Kingsbury out of the running, the OC opening with the Raiders may not be as coveted, but there are some strong candidates. Eric Bieniemy could be on the top of Pierce's list given his resume of working with two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bieniemy spent last season with the Washington Commanders, working with Sam Howell, who finished in the top 15 in passing yards.

Former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy is a name out there due to his work with Justin Fields. Also, current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly brings NFL head coaching experience with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.