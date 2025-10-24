"KOC is hiding him," "A true Michigan cheater": NFL fans react to J.J. McCarthy moving "like Lamar Jackson" on sideline with ankle injury

J.J. McCarthy continues to recover from his ankle injury while the Vikings utilize Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback. However, during their Thursday's 37-10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, a clip of the rookie quarterback went viral on social media.In the video, we see J.J. McCarthy jumping and moving out of the way of his teammate on the sidelines during a play on the field. This caught the attention of NFL fans, who expressed doubts about the credibility of his injury.&quot;Even Non-Vikings fans are able to see the BS. KOC is hiding McCarthy and I'm tired of people pretending like he's not,&quot; one fan commented.All Panic, Absolutely No Disco @delusionalpanicLINKEven Non-Vikings fans are able to see the BS. KOC is hiding McCarthy and I’m tired of people pretending like he’s not. #Skol&quot;A true Michigan cheater,&quot; another fan said.Present Tense @PresentTense22LINKA true Michigan Cheater.&quot;He's just so bad they don't wanna play him,&quot; this fan wrote.phillysaid @phillysaidLINK@martymush He’s just so bad they don’t wanna play him&quot;Beching him. So obvious,&quot; another fan commented.kelvin shepp all in ya buss Blandanski @ImNotListening6LINK@martymush Benching him. So obvious&quot;Lol, they're protecting him for whatever reason,&quot; one fan said.Mike Guckenberg @MikeGuckenbergLINK@HaterReport_ Lol, they're protecting him for whatever reasonOne fan even stated how McCarthy was moving like Ravens' dual-threat quarterback, Lamar Jackson.&quot;J.J. McCarthy been out since Week 2 with a high ankle sprain but bro moving like Lamar Jackson on the sideline,&quot; this fan wrote.Hater Report @HaterReport_LINKJJ McCarthy been out since week 2 with a high ankle sprain but bro moving like Lamar Jackson on the sideline 😭😭😭The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in last year's draft. Unfortunately, he missed out on his rookie campaign due to a season-ending injury. They then decided to move ahead with him as the starting quarterback this season.Unfortunately, the Vikings benched him after he suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 2's loss against the Falcons. Since then, Carson Wentz took over as the QB1.NFL insider provides update on J.J. McCarthy's return timeline from injuryOn Tuesday on the 'Scoop City Podcast&quot;, NFL insider Diana Russini shared her thoughts on when McCarthy could make a return to the field for the Vikings.She did not expect him to play during their Thursday's loss against the Chargers, but expects the rookie to make a comeback in the near future.&quot;They didn't call it a setback; they just were hoping he was going to progress faster, and he didn't,&quot; Russini said (Timestamp-11:30). &quot;They want him to have a full week of practice. So I think we can assume that the game against the Chargers on Thursday will probably not be realistic.&quot;The Vikings are next scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Nov. 2. Will J.J. McCarthy make his comeback in this game, or will the team decide to continue with Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback?