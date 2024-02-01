Kris Jenner revives pre-Keeping up with the Kardashians vibes with new Super Bowl Oreo commercial

Super Bowl LVIII is just 10 days away and while the big game is the highlight, the commercials are also a topic of conversation the following day. NFL fans got a sneak peek at a commercial for Oreo biscuits and it features the most well-known "Momager," Kris Jenner.

The commercial shows the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family and the basis of the ad is to "twist on it" to make decisions, rather than flip a coin. A decision is made depending on what side of the cookie the cream lands after being twisted.

The commercial discusses major events in history and what would have happened if the outcome had gone the other way. Kris Jenner is then seen wearing a red blazer she wore in the first season of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" in 2007. She ponders what would have happened if she didn't agree to film the show with her family.

The hit reality show launched the careers of Jenner and her five daughters and one son. The show made them some of the wealthiest celebrities in the world. It's the first time Kris Jenner will appear in a commercial for the big game.

Super Bowl LVIII commercials will feature big name celebrities/athletes

The majority of Super Bowl commercials are typically kept quiet until the big game. However, this year has seen a flurry of sneak peeks ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, will star in a commercial with NHL champion Wayne Gretzky and Vince Vaughn for BetMGM. The commercial can be seen below:

Super Bowl winning tight end Rob Gronkowski will once again attempt to make a field goal at halftime. Last year during Super Bowl LVII, Gronkowski was unsuccessful in making the kick. During the NFL playoffs, commercials featuring Gronk and FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" have aired, leading up to the big game.

Soccer star Lionel Messi will star in a commercial for Michelob Ultra. It will be the first commercial for the big game for the athlete who is now building a brand in the United States after signing with Inter Miami.

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon will be featured in an ad for Hellmann's mayo which is sure to bring some laughs.

As the big game nears, there will not only be predictions about who will win the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, there will also be a lot of talk of which company will have the best ad during the big game.