Kristian Fulton confident his 'best is still yet to come’ as Chiefs bolster secondary with $15,000,000 signing

Kristian Fulton is excited to join the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL X account (formerly Twitter) announced Tuesday that Fulton inked a two-year deal worth $20 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

Fulton leaves the Los Angeles Chargers following a solitary season where he recorded 51 tackles, an interception, and seven passes defended. Now, he joins a Chiefs secondary that already includes Trent McDuffie, who recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble, 13 passes defended, and 59 total tackles in 2024.

The cornerback posted an Instagram story to express his excitement about joining Kansas City.

"GOD WILL DO IT! If you know my journey you know He always had me! Believe my best is still to come!"

After departing the Chargers, who were eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round in 2024, Kristian Fulton joins a Chiefs team that just played a third-straight Super Bowl and could perhaps engineer the franchise to an unprecedented fourth appearance in the sport's biggest game.

Can Kristian Fulton help the Kansas City Chiefs return to Super Bowl glory in 2025?

With Fulton joining the Chiefs secondary, he is now part of a defense setup that put in some great performances last season. Kansas City's 2024 season included one-score game victories that helped them reach their third-straight Super Bowl. Following back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024, the Chiefs faced the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last month.

They were defeated handily by Philadelphia, prompting the organization to make some big moves this offseason via free agency and the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft to get back to hoisting up that Lombardi Trophy again. Adding Fulton to the equation seems to be the first step. However, Kansas City also has some concerns about the offensive side of football.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked several times throughout the Super Bowl by Philadelphia's monstrous defensive pass rush. With Kansas City looking to return to their Super Bowl-winning ways, they must surround their franchise quarterback with an offensive line that can hold him up long enough to do what he does best. Perhaps that's exactly what the Chiefs plan to do in the draft next month.

