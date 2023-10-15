Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens faced the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 in London at Tottenham Stadium. The game was physical and was seen early on with a play between Hamilton and Titans wide receiver Chris Moore.

Moore caught a pass in the red zone In the third quarter when the Ravens safety came in for the hit. However, the officials tossed the flag for the helmet-to-helmet hit, leading to Hamilton being ejected from the game.

Fans took to Twitter (X) to call out Hamilton for the hit:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, some fans didn't agree with the ejection of Hamilton for the hit on Moore:

Moore exited the game with a concussion and didn't return. The helmet of Hamilton's slammed directly with the left side of Moore's head.

The receiver got up shaky and went to the Titans locker room. He had just one reception for six yards before his exit.

The receiver played with the Ravens for the five seasons of his NFL career. Hamilton is the third player this season to be ejected from a game. He had one tackle before his ejection from the Week 6 matchup.

Did the Ravens win after Kyle Hamilton was ejected?

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 6

Titans running back Derrick Henry scored a touchdown on the drive when Hamilton was ejected. It put them down by a score of 18 - 13, but the Ravens put it away with two field goals by veteran kicker Justin Tucker to get the 24 - 16 win in at Tottenham Stadium.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the way with 223 yards, a touchdown, and an interception for Baltimore. The 2019 league MVP also led the team in rushing with 63 yards.

Hamilton and the Ravens now sit with a 4 - 2 record following the win over the Titans. The leading receiver for Tennessee was rookie running back Tyjae Spears, with just 48 yards.