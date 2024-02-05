Kyle Shanahan reveals how he broached possibility of signing Tom Brady with Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers briefly considered bringing in Tom Brady to replace Brock Purdy for one year after an arm injury. This was rumored, but head coach Kyle Shanahan recently confirmed that there was a genuine interest in doing just that.

Shanahan disclosed via NBC Sports that he and his quarterback spoke about Purdy’s status as the starter at the beginning of the last offseason:

“Yes, I was serious about it... As we talked, I’m looking at Brock, and he’s got his arm in a sling, and I really am not sure I’ve got a quarterback who’s going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. That started all of this.”

He continued, saying he believed the attempt to lure the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB in was high praise for Purdy, adding that he thought it was "the biggest compliment" he could give his quarterback.

Shanahan said:

“I let him know he’s our guy long-term. No question. And if Tom Brady wanted to come here and start for one year, that’s the only way you’re not starting when you’re healthy this year. That’s pretty cool."

He assured Purdy that he was their guy, but wondered how "cool" it could have been if Brady had had his final swan song there, giving Purdy ample opportunities to learn from one of the best to ever do it.

He did admit that Purdy's UCL injury sustained against the Philadelphia Eagles the year prior was the only thing driving this plan:

“I mean, if Brock never got hurt, this wouldn’t have been a consideration at all. I’d never have brought it up. But I’ve got to think about the team. What if he’s not ready in September?

Ultimately, Brady declined and the 49ers went after Sam Darnold to be the backup instead.

Exploring Brock Purdy's record since being named the 49ers' starting QB

Kyle Shanahan did indeed try and bring in Tom Brady, but it's arguable that that attempt was fortunate to have failed. Brady was struggling a bit and didn't look like the same player he was in his final season, so there's no telling how much worse he might have been.

Tom Brady didn't come in to replace Brock Purdy

And for all the discourse around whether or not it's the team surrounding Brock Purdy or not, he has been quite good this season. In total, Purdy is 17-4 as a starter and has a very strong record as such. Ultimately, things worked out pretty well.