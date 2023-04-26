Ever since he revealed his trade request last month, Lamar Jackson has been facing an uncertain future - at least until now.

Jackson has seemingly found out where he will play, but he is not naming it. Nevertheless, his latest tweet has had fans guessing.

On Tuesday night, the Baltimore Ravens QB posted this SpongeBob GIF on Twitter with a smiley, hinting that he had finally found a team for the incoming 2023 NFL season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Naturally, fans went guessing with a bevy of predictions:

Will Irwin @willirwin0 @Lj_era8 POV Lamar learns the Colts have a trade package ready for him on draft night! @Lj_era8 POV Lamar learns the Colts have a trade package ready for him on draft night!

One fan, however, was not pleased with the cryptic nature of the tweet:

26Goodman @26er_ @Lj_era8 Bro I know you like trollin but this ain’t good for my mental @Lj_era8 Bro I know you like trollin but this ain’t good for my mental 😩😫😭

Is DeAndre Hopkins joining Lamar Jackson at the Baltimore Ravens? And how will he contribute to the team?

Arizona Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly on his way to Baltimore this week

Most of the tweets pertain to the Ravens potentially trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And there is reason to believe that may be the case, as former cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones revealed on The Pat McAfee Show:

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive "My source(s) are saying there's a skrong possibility that DHop gets traded this week" "My source(s) are saying there's a skrong possibility that DHop gets traded this week"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive https://t.co/u8Z9LetBy0

Many teams have been linked to a trade deal for the star wide receiver in the offseason, and the Ravens are among them, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"In Hopkins, the Ravens would be getting a true vertical threat for Lamar Jackson, who many coaches say needs a rangy target. If Baltimore is serious about keeping Jackson, it's time to get him more firepower on the outside."

And former league executive Michael Lombardi claimed to have been told that Jackson had told the Ravens to acquire both Hopkins and fellow top wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before he could resume contract negotiations:

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“I was told reliably by somebody who is involved that Lamar [Jackson] told [the Former #NFL executive Michael Lombardi:“I was told reliably by somebody who is involved that Lamar [Jackson] told [the #Ravens ] in a conversation, ‘Get Hopkins and get Beckham, and then we can talk.’ And the club went back to him and said, ‘Look, we can't get Hopkins and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Former #NFL executive Michael Lombardi: “I was told reliably by somebody who is involved that Lamar [Jackson] told [the #Ravens] in a conversation, ‘Get Hopkins and get Beckham, and then we can talk.’ And the club went back to him and said, ‘Look, we can't get Hopkins and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Pz9iyWQude

Of course, the team signed Beckham to a one-year deal earlier this month. But if Hopkins indeed heads to the Ravens as well, then Jackson will now find himself with a pair of elite pass-catchers to throw to, which will greatly motivate him to stay. An air game featuring himself, Beckham, Hopkins, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, and tight end Mark Andrews could return Baltimore to Super Bowl contention.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes