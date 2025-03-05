NFL fans react as Bengals DE Sam Hubbard announces retirement

Sam Hubbard’s NFL career ended in a way few defensive players can claim — his final play was a touchdown catch. Cincinnati Bengals fans couldn’t have scripted it better.

On Wednesday, the longtime Cincinnati defensive end announced his retirement after seven seasons, closing the book on a career that saw him become a cornerstone of the Bengals' defense. Hubbard, 29, was the longest-tenured player on the roster and the last remaining Bengal from before Zac Taylor’s tenure.

"I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership, and the NFL for everything you all have done for me," Hubbard said on social media. "I could not have done any of this alone. To the fans -- Who Dey Nation -- I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud.

"To play my entire career in one uniform is incredibly special to me, and I am a Bengal for life, always have been and always will be."

The Cincinnati native’s 2024 season ended in December when he suffered a torn PCL. But before that, he made an unexpected mark on offense, hauling in a 2-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans — his first and only career reception.

Bengals fans flooded social media to show love for one of the city’s own.

One fan tweeted, “Last play was a TD catch, what a baller.”

"My GOAT. Never forget 2018 Dolphins-Bengals Sam Hubbard,” one user wrote.

"So much appreciation for everything you brought to this city. Thanks for making Cincinnati a winner again. Best of luck!” another commented.

From a homegrown talent to a defensive leader, Hubbard’s impact on the Bengals won’t be forgotten. A Bengal for life.

Sam Hubbard retires, leaving behind an unforgettable Bengals legacy

Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 wild-card round, the Fumble in the Jungle, was the kind of moment that cements a legacy. The crowd roared. The sprint felt endless. And the signature end-zone flex was totally unforgettable.

But that wasn’t the defining moment of Hubbard’s career. Not even close.

For that, look to Week 18 of the 2022 season. The Bengals were out of playoff contention, their AFC North record a brutal 0-5. Hubbard had battled an ankle injury for months — an injury so severe it later required tightrope surgery and deltoid reconstruction. Most players would have sat out, but not Hubbard.

“I wouldn’t leave my guys hanging.” That was his mindset. And that was Sam Hubbard.

He played through a grade 3 hamstring tear in 2023. He powered through a calf injury in 2022, just weeks before his legendary sprint. He gave everything to Cincinnati.

Now, after 88 career starts, 38.5 sacks, and one of the greatest plays in franchise history, Hubbard calls it a career. The Bengals’ defense just lost its heart and soul, and it will be interesting to see how their future plays out from here.

