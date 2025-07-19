"League is in deep trouble!!" - NFL fans react to Bears hyping Caleb Williams’ second-year franchise QB debut at training camp

Caleb Williams has made headlines this week ahead of the Chicago Bears' training camp. The NFC North franchise will take over Lake Forest, Illinois, from Friday through Aug. 15 (in a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills) before their second preseason game against the Bills two days later.Williams was already at Halas Hall three days before veterans were expected to report to Ben Johnson. He arrived at the building with rookies, seemingly trying to set the tone for the next month and a half.The Bears' X account shared a video of Williams entering the building with a short message to hype up the former No. 1 pick ahead of his second year in the league.&quot;Year 2 vibes 😤,&quot; they captioned the post.Many fans had something to say about it. Some joined the team and fired up Williams' sophomore campaign after a poor 5-12 record in 2024.&quot;League is in deep trouble!! 😅,&quot; one fan said.BK @BK_1695LINKSomeone’s having a good dayDante Purify @dantepurifyLINKBoy, if you don’t show out…I’m loving the energy!!While not everybody was on the same page, as others threw shade at the player and cast doubt on his ability to improve this upcoming campaign, the vast majority of fans rooted for the former USC Trojans star.Caleb Williams Fan Club @CalebFC18LINKLETS GOOOOOOOOWindy Conditions @WindyCondsLINKQB1 ready to cook!!! 𝑱𝒂𝒄𝒐𝒃 🐻⬇️ @dickinmybutkusLINKTHATS MY QB MANCaleb Williams is coming off an underwhelming rookie season. His expectations weren't met by his former coaches, resulting in terrible performances, with the Bears losing 10 consecutive games.They went from Matt Eberflus to Thomas Brown and then to Ben Johnson, their current head coach. The expectations are high for the Johnson-Williams tandem and the quarterback is showing that he's committed to the grind.Williams finished 2024 with 351 completions for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.Luke Kuechly says Bears should protect Caleb Williams after 68-sack seasonUpon Ryan Poles' three-year contract extension with the Chicago Bears, future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly told Kay Adams on her &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show that the Bears should protect Caleb Williams better.“Caleb got hit a lot last year,” Kuechly said.“I think what changes for Caleb Williams, that's going to be super helpful, is everybody talks about. How do you take care of a young quarterback? And a lot of it has to do with the passing game, the amount of play action pass that Detroit used last year with Jared Goff was, you know, tough top five in the league.”Despite being in a super competitive NFC North division, Bears fans are hopeful they can fight for a playoff spot.