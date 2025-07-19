  • home icon
  "League is in deep trouble!!" - NFL fans react to Bears hyping Caleb Williams' second-year franchise QB debut at training camp

"League is in deep trouble!!" - NFL fans react to Bears hyping Caleb Williams’ second-year franchise QB debut at training camp

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 19, 2025 22:30 GMT
(image credit: IMAGN)
"League is in deep trouble!!" - NFL fans react to Bears hyping Caleb Williams’ second-year franchise QB debut at training camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Caleb Williams has made headlines this week ahead of the Chicago Bears' training camp. The NFC North franchise will take over Lake Forest, Illinois, from Friday through Aug. 15 (in a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills) before their second preseason game against the Bills two days later.

Williams was already at Halas Hall three days before veterans were expected to report to Ben Johnson. He arrived at the building with rookies, seemingly trying to set the tone for the next month and a half.

The Bears' X account shared a video of Williams entering the building with a short message to hype up the former No. 1 pick ahead of his second year in the league.

"Year 2 vibes 😤," they captioned the post.
Many fans had something to say about it. Some joined the team and fired up Williams' sophomore campaign after a poor 5-12 record in 2024.

"League is in deep trouble!! 😅," one fan said.
While not everybody was on the same page, as others threw shade at the player and cast doubt on his ability to improve this upcoming campaign, the vast majority of fans rooted for the former USC Trojans star.

Caleb Williams is coming off an underwhelming rookie season. His expectations weren't met by his former coaches, resulting in terrible performances, with the Bears losing 10 consecutive games.

They went from Matt Eberflus to Thomas Brown and then to Ben Johnson, their current head coach. The expectations are high for the Johnson-Williams tandem and the quarterback is showing that he's committed to the grind.

Williams finished 2024 with 351 completions for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Luke Kuechly says Bears should protect Caleb Williams after 68-sack season

Upon Ryan Poles' three-year contract extension with the Chicago Bears, future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly told Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show that the Bears should protect Caleb Williams better.

“Caleb got hit a lot last year,” Kuechly said.
“I think what changes for Caleb Williams, that's going to be super helpful, is everybody talks about. How do you take care of a young quarterback? And a lot of it has to do with the passing game, the amount of play action pass that Detroit used last year with Jared Goff was, you know, tough top five in the league.”

Despite being in a super competitive NFC North division, Bears fans are hopeful they can fight for a playoff spot.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Ribin Peter
