Roger Goodell has been the commissioner of the NFL since 2006, and the league has seen progress under his leadership. However, there's a major concern that could harm his legacy as NFL commissioner. On The Ballfather Podcast, NFL insider Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports spoke on what exactly could harm Goodell's legacy.

Bell said:

"But like I said, it hasn't just been that it was how they handled Colin Kaepernick and this whole Brian Flores thing as well, which is still ongoing. So, you know, Roger has had his stumbles.

"And I think, you know, if concussions were kind of a stain on Paul Tagliabue's legacy, race is really threatening to be a stain on Roger Goodell's legacy. But he's got another contract, so he's got a little bit more time to try to fix that.”

Bell also noted that Roger Goodell has done some positive things when it comes to diversity, but that more could be done on his part:

“I think Roger has tried to do many things on the coaching front. And if you look at, you know, more teams, more Black team presidents, seven of them now, people of color, I should say. Where the league went 100 years without ever having a Black president. So you've seen progress there. Progress in general managers, assistant coaches.

"But the head coach is still just that problem. Why is that such a big issue? Well, when you look at any NFL game, the two people who are most visible for any team, it's the quarterback and the head coach. And so that optic is still something that has dogged Goodell."

The NFL has six minority head coaches, including Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel has a Black father and identifies as multiracial. Per the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida, nearly 57% of NFL players are Black and over 69% are minorities.

The 2023 season will be no different on the sidelines under Roger Goodell

Three Black head coaches will be on the sidelines for the fifth straight season. Currently, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans are the head coaches. Ryans was the only Black candidate to be hired from five head coaching openings this offseason.

