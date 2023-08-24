Leaked details on Patriots honoring Tom Brady reveal major plans for season opener vs Eagles

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from his legendary NFL career during the 2023 offseason and this time it appears to be a permanent decision. While he also retired last year, only to change his mind and return just a few weeks later, that doesn't seem to be the case ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

It should come as no surprise that the New England Patriots are wasting no time in honoring Brady. His run with the franchise created the greatest dynasty in NFL history, including winning six Super Bowl rings in nine appearances across two decades of dominance.

To officially honor their iconic former quarterback, owner Robert Kraft recently announced that they will host a 'Tom Brady Day' during their home opener in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Evan Lazar, who covers the Patriots, recently appeared on an episode of "Toucher & Rich" and may have leaked some of the private details of the event:

"Patriots fans will be excited about what they’re planning on doing not only this time, but I can say that I think that this isn’t going to be the only time that Tom Brady is here, and paying tribute to Tom Brady.

"So it will be streamed live. I know a lot of the time they throw back to like a studio or whatever for those halftime shows and the national broadcast. But we’ll carry it live on Patriots.com so you can watch it even if you’re not in the stadium."

According to Evan Lazar, Brady will be in attendance for the ceremony. This is allegedly scheduled to take place during halftime of the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

These details are yet to be officially confirmed by the franchise, but Lazar clearly seems to have some inside information.

Will 'Tom Brady Day' also retire his number 12 for the Patriots?

Brady at Super Bowl LIII

Evan Lazar also leaked that this may not be the only time Brady is honored at Gillette Stadium this year. In continuing his explanation on "Toucher & Rich," he implied that his iconic number 12 will be retired this year as well, but at a later date.

It's never been a matter of if the Patriots will retire the number, but a matter of when. Many fans have speculated that it could occur on 'Tom Brady Day,' but Lazar believes they will do so at a different home game during the 2023 NFL season.

