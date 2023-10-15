LeBron James delivers four-word reaction to Christian McCaffrey’s historic 15th successive TD in Week 6 vs Browns

Christian McCaffrey added his name to the record books during Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. He tied the current NFL record in the Super Bowl era by scoring at least one touchdown in 15 consecutive games. He did so during the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' matchup against the Cleveland Browns on a shovel pass from Brock Purdy.

One of the first people to shoutout Christian McCaffrey on social media for his incredible accomplishment was NBA legend LeBron James, via his personal X account. He kept his reaction to the milestone simple, using just four words but making them count in a big way.

James tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"CMC YOU’RE INSANE MAN!!"

Expand Tweet

LeBron James has been a well-known supporter of the Cleveland Browns for many years, so it makes sense that he was tuned into their Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

James is from Akron, Ohio, so the Browns were his hometown team. He's also been known to be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, but they have Sunday off, instead playing on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While James was surely rooting for the Browns, he still made time to acknowledge Christian McCaffrey for his record-setting performance. His touchdown opened the scoring in this Week 6 showdown, giving the 49ers the early lead in the first quarter. His 15th consecutive game with a touchdown ties NFL legends O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the longest ever streak in the Super Bowl era.

The only player in NFL history with more consective games with at least one touchdown is Lenny Moore. He recorded 17 such games in a row, but did so prior to the NFL's official merger with AFL in 1966, creating the widely accepted modern era of the league.

How many total TDs does Christian McCaffrey have with 49ers?

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey entered his 20th game with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season against the Cleveland Browns.

His touchdown in the first quarter not only solidified his name in the NFL record books, marking his 15th consecutive game with at least one, but it also marked his 22nd total touchdown since leaving the Carolina Panthers and joining the 49ers.

Just Randy Moss has scored more touchdowns in his first 20 games with a new team than McCaffrey's since the official merger. Moss scored 25 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings, beginning in Game 1 of his rookie season.