The Chicago Bears are winless no more.

On Thursday, Justin Fields' team defeated the Washington Commanders 40-20 for their first victory since October last year, ending a franchise-worst 14-game losing streak. The quarterback was phenomenal, throwing for 282 yards and four touchdowns against no interceptions.

The win was an especially emotional one for the Bears, who were mourning the death of legendary linebacker Dick Butkus. But beyond the tributes, some could not help but be drawn by this tweet of LeBron James picking the Commanders over them:

Who were the biggest performers in Bears' win over Commanders?

It is safe to say that while the Chicago Bears are still among the NFC's worst teams, they have finally seen some light.

Disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool was inactive for the game as General Manager Ryan Poles sought a way out for him. Not that it mattered though, as D.J. Moore has a massive night, catching eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Cole Kmet also had a stellar night, hauling in five receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

However, it was the defense that shone the brightest, especially in remembrance of one of the greatest defenders not just in franchise history, but in league history as well. Five different Bears defenders recorded a sack, including cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., who also had this interception:

Another cornerback, rookie Terell Smith, even turned this first-down conversion by Commanders tight end Logan Thomas into a lost fumble:

Kicker Cairo Santos also did his job very well, going perfect in his eight field goal and extra point attempts.

What did Bears players, coach say after win vs. Commanders?

After the game, Fields revealed during a post-game interview that he and his teammates did not know about Butkus' death until they witnessed the minute's silence, leading them to have to process it on the spot.

But when they did, they played with all their heart, and they dedicated the win to him:

"It just means a lot, tonight, getting the win – first win in a long time. So, Bears legend, he’ll never be forgotten. We played for him tonight. So, this one’s for him tonight.”

Moore concurred with him:

"It felt amazing to get the first win under our belts. We just needed a win, get the mojo in our favor. It's time to carry that over into the weeks coming."

Head coach Matt Eberflus also gladly spoke about breaking the losing streak:

“It’s fun because you get to see the smiles and the joy from their hard work …We’ve gone through some adversity but we’ve learned lessons from that adversity. Those things harden you.”

The Bears hope to maintain their momentum against the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings on October 16 – their first home game since their defensive legend's passing.